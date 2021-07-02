12 On Your Side: Roadtrips and safety tips for grilling, fun in the sun

Happy Fourth of July weekend, y’all!

If you’re hitting the road for a star-spangled weekend getaway, expect to share the road. Record numbers are expected because, after the last year-plus, people are really itching to get out and enjoy. Your best bet to avoid mega-congestion is to drive after 7 and before noon. You can also expect some doozy gas prices in the $2.75 range locally, the highest in seven years. On the bright side, we aren’t paying California prices.

Plenty of hot dogs and burgers will be on the table this holiday. If you’re the grillmaster, please take a moment to check out your grill brush. Those metal bristles can come loose and get stuck on food. A Cibolo woman recently shared her painful experience with me, and we can all learn from it. Take a look here.

Please remember the sunscreen and bug spray if you’re outside. The skeeters have been quite the nuisance with the sticky, wet weather we’ve had.

If you want some recs from Consumer Reports on either of those, you can get the mosquito spray recommendations here and the sunscreen recommendations here.

The freedom we celebrate this holiday has extra meaning this year making those dazzling fireworks displays something even more special to enjoy.

Be safe, everybody!

Marilyn

