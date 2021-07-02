Authorities ID man who was shot and killed in motel parking lot on Northeast Side

Teen in custody after man found fatally shot in parking lot of Northeast Side motel, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 33-year-old man who was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Days Inn on Wednesday has been identified.

Johnny Campos died from a gunshot wound to the head at the scene in the 9400 block of Interstate 35 North, near Whirlwind Street, on the Northeast Side, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

San Antonio police said officers were dispatched at around 5:37 a.m. for a shooting in progress.

Campos was found on the ground near a red Ford pickup truck, which he drove to the location.

Preliminary information from SAPD states that an 18-year-old told police he was protecting two other people against Campos and ended up shooting the man.

The incident stemmed from a case of domestic violence, police said. The relationship between the men and the two other victims is unknown at this time.

It is unclear what charges, if any, the teenager will face.

The people involved were taken to police headquarters for questioning.

