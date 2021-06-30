Teen in custody after man found fatally shot in parking lot of Northeast Side motel, SAPD says

SAPD responds to an incident at a motel at Interstate 35 and Whirlwind Street on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was taken in for questioning after a 33-year-old man was found fatally shot at a Days Inn on the Northeast Side Wednesday morning.

Police responded around 5:30 a.m. to the motel located at Interstate 35 and Whirlwind Street, not far from the Loop 410 interchange.

Details surrounding the incident are unknown at this time, but SAPD said a 19-year-old man fatally shot the 33-year-old.

The man’s body was found in the parking lot next to a red Ford pickup truck, which as of 9 a.m. was in the process of being towed from the scene.

The incident stemmed from a case of domestic violence, police said. The relationship between the men is unknown at this time.

It is unclear what charges, if any, the teenager will face.

Neither the teenager or the man who died have been identified.

This is the second fatal shooting in San Antonio on Wednesday morning.

A person was shot and killed around 7:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 8400 block of Country Village, not far from Loop 410 and Broadway.

Ad

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also: