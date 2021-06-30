Man in critical condition after being shot on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital in critical condition after he was shot on the city’s West Side late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just after 11 p.m. to the 430 block of South General McMullen Drive, not far from West Commerce Street and Castroville Road after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, a man had gotten into an altercation with another man on a bicycle when he was shot in the back.

Police said the suspect on the bike fled westbound on San Fernando Street after the shooting. He has not yet been found.

The wounded man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. His name and age have not been released.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.