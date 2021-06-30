SAPD investigating after gunfire hits rideshare vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a rideshare driver’s vehicle was shot at early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called just after midnight to the 800 block of NE Loop 410 after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, the driver had just picked up a fare near an apartment complex and was driving off when three bullets were fired, hitting the back bumper twice and a passenger-side tire.

The driver pulled over at a gas station on Loop 410 and Broadway Street and called for help. No one was hurt.

SAPD said at this time, a motive for the shooting is not currently known. A description of a suspect was not given.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.