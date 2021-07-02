Man found fatally shot on South Side street identified by authorities

Shots fired toward police, medical examiner during murder investigation, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 40-year-old man who was found dead from a gunshot wound on a South Side street over the weekend.

Adam Hernandez was pronounced dead at around 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of East Southcross Bvd., just west of South New Braunfels Avenue.

Police said a driver heading westbound on Southcross found the man on a sidewalk.

The man was shot multiple times, but there were no witnesses.

Investigators went to nearby businesses to search for possible videos of the shooting or shooters, according to SAPD.

During the investigation at the scene, shots were fired toward police, detectives, a CSI civilian and the medical examiner, according to SAPD.

Officers said they could hear shots “zip above their heads,” and heard one round strike the road near them.

All of the officials on the scene took cover behind their vehicles, according to police. No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.