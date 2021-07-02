Dove found in North Texas with missing toes, likely from Winter Storm Uri, wildlife officials say

Texas’ devastating winter storm hasn’t just made an impact on residents -- it’s also affecting migratory birds.

A white-winged dove was found in the Cross Timbers and Prairies with blackened and missing toes, likely due to the frigid temperatures from Winter Storm Uri in February, according to Texas Parks & Wildlife officials.

The bird was found “trapped and banded in north Texas along the Red River.”

“The blackened and missing toes on this individual point toward frostbite, likely due to the frigid temperatures we experienced earlier in 2021,” wildlife officials said in a statement.

Although it’s common for migratory birds to have frostbite damage in northern climates, wildlife officials said it’s not so common in Texas due to its typically warm climate.

Texas wildlife officials are still tracking the storm’s impact on white-winged and mourning doves to see if breeding adult birds throughout the state are in a similar condition.

The birds are extremely resilient and most of them seem to be in good condition, according to wildlife officials.

Winter Storm Uri brought snow, ice and plunging temperatures to Texas that nearly paralyzed its electric grid, causing extensive outages for millions over a period of days.

You can read more about the storm’s impact on San Antonio and the state here.

