Man pulled from Comal River dies, New Braunfels police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A man who was taken to a hospital after being pulled from the Comal River has died, New Braunfels police said.

Officers and paramedics were called to the area of the New Braunfels Tube Chute on the Comal River at about 3:15 p.m. Friday about a report of a man who had gone under the water and did not immediately resurface.

Police said officers and paramedics arrived to find that lifeguards and citizens had pulled the man from the water. Lifeguards performed CPR on the man until paramedics arrived.

The man, identified as Albert L. Aranda, 62, of New Mexico, was then taken to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital – New Braunfels, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Aranda’s death is being investigated as an accidental drowning pending the results of an autopsy, police said.