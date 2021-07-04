Man found dead in NE Side apartment from gunshot wounds, suspect at large, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 54-year-old man was found dead in his Northeast Side apartment from gunshot wounds, and San Antonio police said they are still searching for the suspect.

Officers were called to the shooting around 9 p.m., Saturday, in the 1100 block of Austin Highway, where they found the man on the floor of his apartment.

The man had apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Police interviewed several witnesses but said they still have no known suspect(s).

The investigation is ongoing and further details are limited at this time.

