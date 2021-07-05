Partly Cloudy icon
77º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Tyson ready-to-eat chicken, some H-E-B Meal Simple products recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Items include frozen Tyson chicken, H-E-B Meal Simple products

Dawn Jorgenson
, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Tags: 
Food
,
Recalls
,
H-E-B
,
Meal Simple
,
Tyson Chicken
Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Inc. has recalled nearly 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that were possibly contaminated with listeria.

H-E-B announced that the recall involves some Tyson Foods products and H-E-B Meal Simple products sold at stores and South Flo Pizza locations across the state.

The Tyson food products were produced between Dec. 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021.

The H-E-B Meal Simple items were produced between Jan. 28 and July 4.

The South Flo Pizza items were produced between Jan. 13 and July 4.

Tyson chicken products that have been recalled include:

ProductUPCProduction dates
Tyson Grill Chicken Breast Fillets0002370002188Dec. 26 to April 13
Tyson Fajita Chicken Strips0002370001628Dec. 26 to April 13
Tyson Grilled and Ready Pulled Chicken0002370003964Dec. 26 to April 13
Tyson Grilled Chicken Breast0002370001625Dec. 26 to April 13
Tyson Gully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Diced002370001627Dec. 26 to April 13
Grilled and Ready Sweet Teriyaki Thigh Fillet0002370003526Dec. 26 to April 13

Click here to see a full list of the H-E-B Meal Simple and South Flo Pizza items that have been recalled.

The The U.S. Department of Agriculture began investigating after being notified on June 9 of two people who were sick with listeriosis.

That investigation identified three listeriosis illnesses, including one death, between April 6 and June 5, according to the USDA.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service is now working with federal and state public health partners to determine how many other illnesses there may be that are associated with the products.

Symptoms of listeria can include, but are not limited to:

  • Fever
  • Muscle aches
  • Headache
  • Stiff neck
  • Confusion
  • Loss of balance
  • Convulsions
  • Diarrhea
  • Other gastrointestinal symptoms

“H-E-B customers who purchased any of the products related to this recall can return them to the store for a full refund,” an H-E-B news release stated.

Anyone with food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry hotline at 888-674-6854.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: