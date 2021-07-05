Tyson ready-to-eat chicken, some H-E-B Meal Simple products recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Tyson Foods Inc. has recalled nearly 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that were possibly contaminated with listeria.

H-E-B announced that the recall involves some Tyson Foods products and H-E-B Meal Simple products sold at stores and South Flo Pizza locations across the state.

The Tyson food products were produced between Dec. 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021.

The H-E-B Meal Simple items were produced between Jan. 28 and July 4.

The South Flo Pizza items were produced between Jan. 13 and July 4.

Tyson chicken products that have been recalled include:

Product UPC Production dates Tyson Grill Chicken Breast Fillets 0002370002188 Dec. 26 to April 13 Tyson Fajita Chicken Strips 0002370001628 Dec. 26 to April 13 Tyson Grilled and Ready Pulled Chicken 0002370003964 Dec. 26 to April 13 Tyson Grilled Chicken Breast 0002370001625 Dec. 26 to April 13 Tyson Gully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Diced 002370001627 Dec. 26 to April 13 Grilled and Ready Sweet Teriyaki Thigh Fillet 0002370003526 Dec. 26 to April 13

Click here to see a full list of the H-E-B Meal Simple and South Flo Pizza items that have been recalled.

The The U.S. Department of Agriculture began investigating after being notified on June 9 of two people who were sick with listeriosis.

That investigation identified three listeriosis illnesses, including one death, between April 6 and June 5, according to the USDA.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service is now working with federal and state public health partners to determine how many other illnesses there may be that are associated with the products.

Symptoms of listeria can include, but are not limited to:

Fever

Muscle aches

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Convulsions

Diarrhea

Other gastrointestinal symptoms

“H-E-B customers who purchased any of the products related to this recall can return them to the store for a full refund,” an H-E-B news release stated.

Anyone with food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry hotline at 888-674-6854.