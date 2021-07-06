2 teens detained after car break-in, vehicle chase with residents on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two teenagers have been detained by police after an attempted car break-in and vehicle chase by a pair of residents on the city’s East Side late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 10 p.m. to the 2400 block of McKinley Avenue, not far from Rigsby Avenue after receiving word of a break-in and shooting.

According to police, an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old were breaking into a vehicle when the alarm went off. That’s when, police said, two people, a father and son, ran after the suspects and jumped into a vehicle and followed them as they fled.

Police said as the suspects rounded the corner of Schley Avenue when someone inside their vehicle fired several gunshots, grazing the son with either a bullet or shattering glass.

SAPD said responding officers were able to detain the suspects without incident. The suspect’s names have not been released.

The injured son was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, and is expected to be OK, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department and EMS both responded to the call.

The investigation into the break-in is ongoing, police said.