48-year-old Department of Defense contractor convicted of attempted child enticement

A federal jury convicted 48-year-old Department of Defense information technology contractor Rick A. Benavides on Thursday of attempting to entice a child to engage in sexual activity, according to the Department of Justice.

According to authorities, there was evidence presented over three days in court that Benavides repeatedly asked the minor to send him “a photograph of her full body while she showered” over an online chat room.

Authorities said he also described “sexual acts he wanted to engage in with the minor.” They said this all happened in February of 2019.

On February 20, 2019, Benavides arrived at Lyons Park on JBSA-Lackland to meet the minor but found out that he was communicating with an undercover U.S. Air Force Office of Investigations agent, according to authorities.

Authorities said he faces 10 years to life in federal prison.

