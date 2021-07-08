Suspect accused of shooting man as he pumped gas at Northwest Side store, records show

Ray Lee Aguilar, 26, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect accused of shooting a man as he was pumping gas at a Northwest Side convenience store has been arrested months after the incident.

San Antonio police said Ray Lee Aguilar, 26, shot the man in the afternoon hours of April 28 at the Circle K in the 8600 block of Huebner Road, not far from Babcock Road.

Aguilar was with two women when they approached the man as he pumped gas, surveillance footage showed.

The shooting victim, Alex Fountain, told KSAT that the man randomly emerged from behind a gas pump with a gun.

“He immediately points the gun to my chest and then said, ‘Back up bro, I am not going to ask you again.’ I didn’t have any time to react,” he said days after the shooting. “He just aimed down at my leg and (shot) point-blank to it... I just fell down.”

As Aguilar and the women ran off, Fountain’s girlfriend ran into the store to call for help. He was transported to University Hospital with a gunshot wound on his leg.

He told KSAT that he has a long and expensive road to recovery, and it could be one to five years before he could fully recover.

Surveillance video and tips helped police identify Aguilar as the shooter, according to an arrest affidavit.

Booking records show he was arrested early Thursday.

Aguilar was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show. He also faces a previous charge of assault causing bodily injury.

