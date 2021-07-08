Authorities ID man fatally shot by SAPD in standoff after opening fire on family, KSAT journalists

SAPD: Man fatally shot by officers after shooting at family and KSAT journalists at scene of house fire

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was fatally shot by San Antonio police officers after shooting at his family and KSAT journalists at the scene of a house fire has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Eduardo Amezquita, 28, died of ballistic injuries on Monday following a standoff that lasted several hours on the West Side.

Earlier Monday, Amezquita shot at his relatives and KSAT reporter Dillon Collier and photographer Joshua Saunders as they reported on the early morning fire at the house in the 200 block of Noria Street.

Amezquita was digging through rubble with a large stick inside the home when they arrived but later emerged from the home with two handguns. As he began to shoot, the journalists ran on foot and Amezquita’s family relatives took off in an SUV.

Amezquita then took off on a bicycle and made his way into a home a block away, where he barricaded himself, police said.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Monday that he knew people at that location, and they were able to get out safely.

At some point, Amezquita made his way to an air-conditioned shed in the backyard.

“The officers decided to try and lock him out of the house at that point,” McManus said.

He allegedly saw the officers through a screen door and shot at them, McManus said. Five officers returned fire, striking and killing Amezquita, the chief said. He added that they were in close range of Amezquita.

The medical examiner’s office said Amezquita’s last known address was the home that caught fire around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Arson investigators were originally called to the scene because it was suspected someone fired bullets inside the home. Bullet casings could be seen in the area.

Neighbors questioned why police hadn’t arrested Amezquita after the suspected arson occurred. McManus explained that police did not have a warrant and “no probable cause to make an arrest at that time.”

A family member told KSAT that the home had been in the family for several generations. Damage to the home is estimated at $60,000.

