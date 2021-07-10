Man arrested after allegedly stealing cough syrup from CVS Pharmacy, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man wiped out in a front yard and was taken into custody after San Antonio police say he robbed a CVS Pharmacy on the Northeast Side.

The man was arrested Saturday afternoon in front of a residence in the 5800 block of Spring Valley and Spring Creek.

Police said the man had taken cough syrup from the CVS Pharmacy while armed with a gun, before fleeing the scene in his vehicle.

He led officers on a chase before he hit a curb and stopped in a resident’s front yard.

Officials deployed a taser to take the man into custody. He was then transported to SAPD’s robbery division.

The investigation is ongoing and we’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

