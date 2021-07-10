Bexar County Jail inmate dies after apparent medical episode, BCSO says

A Bexar County Jail inmate found unresponsive in his cell after an apparent medical episode has died, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Rene Johnson, 57, was found Friday afternoon in his cell, unresponsive, when a unit officer called a Code Blue.

Deputies and medical staff performed lifesaving measures on Johnson before he was taken to Baptist Hospital in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Saturday, just after midnight, Johnson was pronounced deceased, officials said.

“It appears the inmate suffered a medical episode, however, the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine final cause of death,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Johnson was booked March 22, 2018, for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping, according to the BCSO.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.

