Bike ride across San Antonio stops at murals aimed to promote COVID-19 vaccine awareness

SAN ANTONIO – Art and exercise -- it’s the latest creative way the City of San Antonio is encouraging people to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

“The sooner we get back to normal -- normal rides, normal activities -- the better,” Jeff Moore, the founder and leader of SATX Social Ride said.

How we safely get back to normal is by getting vaccinated against COVID-19, said Moore.

“So spreading the word and getting people vaccinated quicker makes more sense to all of us,” Moore said.

This is why Moore said it was a no-brainer for SATX Social Ride to partner with the City of San Antonio for the vaccine mural bike ride, which begins at 7 p.m., Tuesday, at Legacy Park.

The eight-mile slow ride will stop by two of six murals painted to encourage residents to get vaccinated to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The six community vaccine murals are part of the city’s “What Will it Take” campaign and are installed in areas that have been most impacted by the pandemic.

The ride is free and is for riders of all levels. Moore said there are usually around 200-250 riders with 10 safety marshals helping keep the large group of cyclists safe and making sure no one falls behind.

“I hope the word gets spread about the importance of getting vaccinated about being healthy, about being active,” Moore said.

If you still haven’t been able to get your COVID-19 vaccine, the city hosts several pop-up free clinics that don’t require appointments.

