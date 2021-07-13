Woman standing outside stalled vehicle struck by car, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that crashed into a woman and fled late Monday night.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 640 block of South W.W. White Road, not far from East Houston Street on the city’s East Side.

According to police, a woman was standing outside of her stalled vehicle when a dark sedan crashed into the vehicle and then struck her.

The driver of the sedan fled without stopping to render aid, police said.

The unidentified woman was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with multiple injuries in stable condition. She is expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.