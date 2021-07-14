Authorities ID 3 men killed in high-speed crash into backyard on Northwest Side

Three people were killed in a rollover crash on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the intersection of Babcock Road and Clear Rock Drive on the Northwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – Three men who were killed when the SUV they were traveling in crashed and rolled over into a backyard on the Northwest Side have been identified by authorities.

Khalil Muhammmad Howard, 26, Angel Esteban Lozano, 22, and Lorenzo Rey Fraga, 25, died at the scene in the 16000 block of Babcock Road around 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

San Antonio police said the 2014 Jeep Cherokee they were traveling in was heading northbound on Babcock at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle went off the road, rolled over, hit a rock, went airborne and landed in a tree behind someone’s house.

The driver and two passengers were ejected and died, police said. Another passenger was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The case is still under investigation, according to SAPD, but the area of Babcock Road where the crash occurred has a sharp curve.

Ad

The owner of the home told KSAT that this is the third time a driver has lost control and crashed into his yard.