Driver was speeding before far Northwest Side crash that killed 3 people, police report says

SAN ANTONIO – It appears a driver involved in an overnight crash that killed three people on the far Northwest Side was speeding, according to a preliminary report from the San Antonio Police Department.

The report says the 2014 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on Babcock Road not far from Chase Hill Boulevard went it went out of control and left the roadway around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The SUV plowed through this fence and landed in a tree in the backyard. (KSAT 12 News)

The SUV then plowed through a wooden fence and hit a rock, which sent the vehicle airborne.

It landed in a tree in the backyard of a home on the corner of Babcock and Clear Rock Drive.

The owner of that home told KSAT12 he heard what sounded like a train, then noticed the top portion of the vehicle high up in his tree.

The bottom of the SUV came to rest between the trunks of two trees.

Police say three people in the vehicle were ejected, with two of them dying on impact.

Paramedics tried to save the third person, but were unsuccessful.

The homeowner said he saw a fourth person climb from the wreckage.

The report says the back seat passenger was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Paint and tire marks show where the SUV went off the roadway and began its deadly descent into the backyard of a home. (KSAT 12 News)

Officers at the scene said there was a fifth person who was injured but did not require hospitalization.

However, the later report made no mention of that other passenger.

Babcock Road curves sharply in the area where the crash happened.

According to the homeowner, this is the third time someone has lost control of a vehicle in that spot and crashed into his yard.

He says his next door neighbor has had six cars land in his backyard.

In all of the cases, the neighbor says, the drivers were speeding.

Although the preliminary report says the driver who caused this latest crash was traveling at a high rate of speed, police say the case is still under investigation.

