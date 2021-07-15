Gabriel Iglesias announces he has COVID-19 on his birthday, cancels San Antonio performances

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 14: Comedian/actor Gabriel Iglesias performs his stand-up comedy routine as part of the Aces of Comedy series at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on April 14, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Gabriel Iglesias announced on Thursday that he has COVID-19 and has canceled his performances in San Antonio through the weekend.

Iglesias’ announcement comes on his birthday, and a day after his Wednesday night performance at the Tobin Center was canceled. The venue cited “unforeseen circumstances.”

Iglesias had 26 performances scheduled at the Tobin Center from June 23 to July 17.

In a video on Twitter, Iglesias called it a “wake-up announcement,” and said he had two tests to confirm the diagnosis.

He said he’s had body aches and chills but otherwise feels “pretty good.”

“I’ve been vaccinated and I give credit for getting me through as quickly as it did,” Iglesias said.

The comedian says he needs to isolate and will lay low until he has three negative tests and then he’ll go back to work.

“Not the way I wanted to spend my birthday, but at least I’m alive. And I have cake. I can’t taste it or smell it, but I have it,” Iglesias said. “Wish me luck.”

He also urged others to be careful.

On Wednesday, San Antonio and Bexar County officials held a press conference to urge vaccinations amid a spike in the COVID-19 positivity rate. That rate is now at 11.2%, jumping up from 5.8% last week.

Announcement I didn’t want to make on my bday… #FluffyGotCovid ☹️ pic.twitter.com/Y41jpYuZAt — G a b r i e l - I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) July 15, 2021

