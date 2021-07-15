Mostly Cloudy icon
90º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

SAPD call taker accused of causing drunk driving crash

Andrea Alsawi, 34, admitted to having several drinks before North Side collision

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Defenders, SAPD, San Antonio Police Department, DWI, drunk driving
Andrea Alsawi
Andrea Alsawi (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Police Department call taker was charged with DWI on Monday after officers said she caused a drunk driving crash on the city’s North Side.

Andrea Alsawi, 34, admitted to officers to having some drinks before her vehicle collided with another vehicle in an intersection on Broadway, just outside Loop 410.

Alsawi had “very slight slurred speech” and was swaying as she stood and walked after the crash, according to a warrant to draw a specimen of her blood.

A passenger riding in Alsawi’s vehicle said Alsawi pulled into the intersection even though a vehicle traveling the other direction had the right of way, the warrant states.

SAPD officer with history of road rage shouted at other officer, repeatedly banged head against window during DWI arrest, report says

Alsawi failed a standard field sobriety test at the scene, according to the warrant.

She has worked as a civilian police communications call taker since January 2017, city records show.

Alsawi remained an active employee as of Wednesday afternoon, a human resources spokeswoman confirmed.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined the KSAT 12 Defenders in 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat. He provides restaurant health reports for KSAT's "Behind the Kitchen Door." Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram