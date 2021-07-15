SAPD call taker accused of causing drunk driving crash

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Police Department call taker was charged with DWI on Monday after officers said she caused a drunk driving crash on the city’s North Side.

Andrea Alsawi, 34, admitted to officers to having some drinks before her vehicle collided with another vehicle in an intersection on Broadway, just outside Loop 410.

Alsawi had “very slight slurred speech” and was swaying as she stood and walked after the crash, according to a warrant to draw a specimen of her blood.

A passenger riding in Alsawi’s vehicle said Alsawi pulled into the intersection even though a vehicle traveling the other direction had the right of way, the warrant states.

Alsawi failed a standard field sobriety test at the scene, according to the warrant.

She has worked as a civilian police communications call taker since January 2017, city records show.

Alsawi remained an active employee as of Wednesday afternoon, a human resources spokeswoman confirmed.