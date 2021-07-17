3 Texas House Democrats test positive for COVID-19 in Washington, D.C., report says

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: More than sixty Texas House Democrats left the state overnight to Washington, DC, in order to block a voting restrictions bill by denying a Republican quorum. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – Three fully-vaccinated Texas House Democrats have tested positive for COVID-19 in Washington D.C. after breaking quorum and leaving the state to block a GOP voting bill earlier this week, according to a report from the Austin American-Statesman.

The three Democrats are among the nearly 60 lawmakers that broke quorum in the House and are working to block the passage of the bill that would allow for certain voting restrictions in Texas.

One House Democrat was notified of their positive test late Friday but they do not have symptoms, according to Texas House Democratic Caucus officials. Most Texas legislators are staying in the same hotel, according to the American-Statesman.

All House lawmakers were alerted of the positive test and they all received a rapid test thereafter, the American-Statesman reports.

Ad

Two other members tested positive during the rapid tests Saturday morning, and one has mild symptoms, according to the American-Statesman.

Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 will isolate for 10 days and will undergo a PCR coronavirus test as well, the American-Statesman reports. All of the Texas House Democrats have been vaccinated, according to caucus officials.

The House Democrats left the state Monday afternoon after breaking quorum, to fight the voting bill. The bill would impose several voting restrictions, including banning drive-thru voting, 24-hour voting, and add changes to mail-in voting, according to The Texas Tribune.

The names of the legislators who have tested positive for COVID-19 have not been released as of yet.

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan issued a statement Saturday afternoon on the positive cases.

Ad

“Kim and I extend our prayers for safety and health for the members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus who tested positive for COVID-19 while in Washington, D.C. My staff has reached out to Dr. John Hellerstedt, Commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, and his epidemiology team for any additional guidance on protocols for those exposed to COVID-19 post-vaccination.”

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Texas House Democrats making the rounds in D.C.

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan today released the following statement:

“Kim and I extend our prayers for safety and health for the members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus who tested positive for COVID-19 while in Washington, D.C. My staff has reached out to Dr. John Hellerstedt, Commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, and his epidemiology team for any additional guidance on protocols for those exposed to COVID-19 post-vaccination.”