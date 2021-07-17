Partly Cloudy icon
Dozens of visitors being decontaminated after chemical spill at Houston-area Six Flags, officials say

The cause of the chemical spill is under investigation

Cody King, Digital Journalist

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - APRIL 14: Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
SPRING, Texas – Dozens of people visiting Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in the Houston area are being decontaminated after a chemical leak, according to Spring Fire Department.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon at the park, which is located in Spring, Texas.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office told KSAT’s sister station KPRC that at least 34 people are undergoing decontamination. Some people are experiencing minor skin and inhalation irritation, according to officials.

Some people were also taken to area hospitals, KPRC reports.

Officials said the public is urged to avoid the area until further notice.

HCFMO’s HAZMAT crews are also working the scene to identify the cause of the chemical leak.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

