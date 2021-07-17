One person dead after being struck by vehicle in middle of Highway 281, officials say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

One person is dead after they were hit and killed by a vehicle on US Highway 281 late Saturday night, according to the Bexar County Sherriff’s Office.

Deputies said the crash happened around 11:00 p.m., Friday. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 281, just south of Loop 1604, when it struck a person in the middle of the highway.

The driver claimed he did not see the person in the middle of the road, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office said the driver did stop to help and called 911. The person that was struck was pronounced deceased on scene.

The northbound lanes of Highway 281 were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

Charges for the driver are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

