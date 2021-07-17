Gov. Abbott, Florida Gov. DeSantis to hold border security briefing in Del Rio at 2 p.m.

Gov. Greg Abbott signs Senate Bill 2 and Senate Bill 3 at the Texas Capitol on June 8, 2021. The omnibus power grid bills will change the states power grid and the people who oversee it.

DEL RIO, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott is meeting with Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, law enforcement, state and local officials to discuss border security Saturday afternoon in Del Rio.

The press briefing is set for 2:15 p.m., Saturday at Del Rio International Airport.

According to a release, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Adjutant General of Texas Tracy Norris, National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) President Brandon Judd, and Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez will be in attendance.

This briefing comes after Gov. Abbott declared that the state will invoke the Emergency Management Assistance Compact to help secure the border. Florida Gov. DeSantis also deployed Florida law enforcement to assist in border security efforts, according to a release.

We’ll bring more updates to this article as they become available.

