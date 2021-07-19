KSAT’s Courtney Friedman gives birth to healthy baby girl

Pictured is Courtney Friedman and her new baby girl.

SAN ANTONIO – There is a new addition to the KSAT family!

KSAT anchor and reporter Courtney Friedman and her husband Clint welcomed a healthy baby girl on Friday. She was born at 2:24 a.m. and their family is ecstatic and doing well!

“Everyone is happy and healthy and we’re already home from the hospital enjoying our first days as a family of three! We’re so in love and can’t wait to watch her grow,” Courtney said.

Courtney is now on maternity leave and will return in the coming weeks.

Congratulations to Courtney and Clint on their new bundle of joy!

