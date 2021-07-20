Men caught stealing catalytic converters from Selma shopping center arrested, police say

SELMA, Texas – Selma police arrested two men after they were allegedly caught stealing catalytic converters Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers saw the men cutting catalytic converters off of cars parked at The Forum, a shopping center north of San Antonio.

The men tried to run away, crossing I-35 at one point. They were not hit by any cars while crossing the highway, but the suspects were eventually brought into custody.

The two men are in their 20s and 30s, but they were not identified as of Tuesday.

Catalytic converter thefts have become an ongoing issue in San Antonio and surrounding counties.

Steve Acosta, who manages an automotive repair business, told KSAT 12 News back in January that the car parts are valuable.

Ad

“The reason they’re so expensive is there’s precious metals that are inside of them, such as platinum and stuff like that,” he said.