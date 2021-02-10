Kerrville police seeking help to find suspects after series of catalytic convertor thefts

KERRVILLE – The Kerrville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects after a series of recent catalytic convertor thefts.

One suspect is a male who has hair that appears shaved or very short on the sides, police said. He was wearing a black long-sleeved sweatshirt with a light-colored logo on the front and a small logo on the left sleeve, police said.

He was also wearing gray jeans with bleach spots on the thighs and white athletic shoes, according to police.

Police said the other suspect is possibly a female, described as short and heavyset.

On the night of the theft, the second suspect was wearing a black hooded coat with a light-colored logo on the back, police said. The second suspect was also wearing what looked like black sweatpants bunched up at the ankle and black and white athletic shoes, according to police.

The car they drove is a small or midsize red- or burgundy-colored crossover SUV-type vehicle with no front license plate, police said.

If you recognize these suspects, their vehicle, or if you have any information which could be helpful in locating and apprehending these alleged thieves, please call the Kerrville Police Department at 830-257-8181 or Kerr County Crime Stoppers at 830-896-TIPS (8477).

Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of a felony offender.

See surveillance images below: