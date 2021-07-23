One of Comal County’s Top 10 Most Wanted arrested after evading officers this week, authorities say

NEW BRAUNFELS – A man who was listed on Comal County’s Top 10 Most Wanted list by the Comal County Sheriff’s Office has been apprehended.

Aaron Gomez, 28, was arrested Thursday on charges related to his parole violation, according to the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

He was also wanted in connection with a shooting, according to the task force. The NBPD issued a warrant for his arrest in that incident in June.

On Tuesday, taskforce officers saw Gomez sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of an EZ Pawn Shop in New Braunfels.

When officers asked him to exit the vehicle, he drove off at a high rate of speed, authorities said. He was not immediately captured.

On Thursday afternoon, officers found him sitting in a vehicle outside a home in Marion. He attempted to evade police again, the task force said, but was subdued and taken into custody.

He is being held at the Comal County Jail, records show.

Jail records show that he was previously charged with theft, drug possession and evading arrest.

“Despite the tactical training, extensive planning and safety measures taken to effect every arrest, apprehensions don’t always happen as expected,” U.S. Marshal Susan Pamerleau said in a news release. “Yet deputies and task force officers remained persistent and continued their search until the arrest was finally made.