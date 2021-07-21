Partly Cloudy icon
New Braunfels police searching for one of Comal County’s top 10 most wanted

Aaron Arnaldo Gomez is wanted for violation of his parole

Aaron Arnaldo Gomez
Aaron Arnaldo Gomez (KSAT)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels police are asking for your help to find one of Comal County’s top 10 most wanted.

Aaron Arnaldo Gomez, 28, is a convicted felon wanted for violating his parole, police say. He’s also the suspect in a recent aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.

Police said Gomez has an easily identifiable scar on his right eyebrow. He is considered dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Braunfels police or Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-8477.

