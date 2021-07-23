SAPD: Man hit, killed by pickup truck on far North Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck on the city’s far North Side late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. near Blanco Road and Huebner Road.

According to police, a man his 50s was traveling northbound on Blanco Road in a black pickup truck when he hit a man in his 30s who had just stepped out onto the road.

Police said the man struck was taken by EMS to University Hospital where he later died. The man’s name has not been released.

SAPD said the driver of the truck did stop to render aid and was found not to be intoxicated. No charges are expected to be filed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.