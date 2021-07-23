Spooky Halloween auditions underway at SeaWorld San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio is on the search for blood curdling screams, creepy characters with eerie movements and sinister laughs to join their team.

The theme park’s Halloween event, Howl-O-Scream, may still be months away, but the hiring process for scare actors has already begun.

According to SeaWorld, “Ideal character actors possess the ability to portray creepy characters complete with costumes, make-up, and props.” The starting pay rate for scare actors is listed at $15 per hour on the company’s website.

Experience is not necessary, however, there are some requirements.

You must be available for all scheduled event dates.

You must be able to work long sets doing repetitive movements and vocalizations.

You must be able to wear make up or a mask.

You must be comfortable working in dark conditions, around fog effects and strobe lighting, in small spaces, and in extreme temperatures.

Those auditioning are asked to wear comfortable, athletic clothing and shoes as candidates will be required to do improvisational and physicality exercises to demonstrate their vocal and scare skills. A mock Howl-O-Scream experience will be performed in a group setting for a casting panel.

Scare Squad auditions will be held at SeaWorld on the following dates:

Saturday, July 24, 1pm – 3pm

Saturday, July 31, 1pm – 3pm

For more information and how to prepare for the auction, click here.