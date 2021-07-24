Celebrate National Day of the Cowboy at the Briscoe Museum in San Antonio

Tippin’ its hat and celebrating the legacy of the cowboy, cowgirl and vaquero, the Briscoe Western Art Museum presents the return of its National Day of the Cowboy celebration.

SAN ANTONIO – The Briscoe Museum of Western Art is making sure the region’s pioneer heritage and cowboy culture aren’t forgotten on National Day of the Cowboy.

The museum’s vice president Liz Jackson said it’s a tradition that actually originated in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

“We’ve been celebrating National Day of the Cowboy here in San Antonio since 2015. But the day was actually first celebrated in Cheyenne, Wyoming, in 2005,” said Jackson.

Pan de Campo, pinto beans, and peach cobbler were some of the historic treats the staff at the Briscoe whipped up for today’s event, which is a celebration of all things cowboy in a city with a rich cowboy past.

The museum’s effort of celebrating cowboy culture had to be cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jackson said they still found a way to make the day count.

“What we did is we created a National Day of the Cowboy saddlebacks activity boxes for kiddos, and we were able to push that out to over 800 children for that day. So we still celebrated National Day of the Cowboy. We just weren’t altogether doing it,” said Jackson.

The family-friendly community event was free to the public. The evening will conclude with “Sips and Sounds of the West” in the museum’s McNutt sculpture garden.

For more information on this and upcoming events visit www. briscoemuseum.org.

