KSAT’s GMSA producer officially becomes U.S. citizen

SAN ANTONIO – A lot goes into the process of becoming a U.S. citizen -- it can sometimes involve winning a lottery, waiting a long time, lots of paperwork and passing a test.

This is what one of our GMSA weekend producers Gaby Anez did to officially become a U.S. citizen last week.

Anez is originally from Venezuela, but she knew she wanted to be a journalist and made it her goal to become one here in the U.S.

She applied for a lottery system in Venezuela, and then moved to Argentina for college.

During that time, Anez found out that she had won the lottery to the U.S., so she packed just two suitcases and came to study at the University of North Texas in Denton in 2015, where she had to start her college career over again.

Anez knew she wouldn’t have as much freedom to be a journalist anywhere else, so that is why she decided to apply for her U.S. citizenship. But, she also knew it would take a lot of sacrifices.

“I haven’t seen my mom in a year, and my dad I haven’t seen him in five years, so it’s been hard but I feel happy with all my accomplishments I have made,” Anez said.

Anez said it has been an emotional journey for her, especially being away from her family and not being able to have anyone at her swearing-in ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But after six years, she is official and we want to congratulate her on all she has accomplished!