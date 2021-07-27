University Health returning to COVID-19 visitor restrictions

People check in for their COVID-19 vaccine appointments at University Health’s mass vaccine site at Wonderland Mall Courtesy: Mark Greenberg Photographer / Visual Content Creator University Health

University Health announced Tuesday it is once again implementing its COVID-19 visitor restrictions due to rising infections and hospitalizations.

University Health said that it will not allow visitors into University Hospital beginning Wednesday unless it is “necessary to the patient’s care.”

University Health considers the following visitors necessary for patients’ care:

One to two parents or guardians for pediatric and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) patients.

One support person for labor and delivery/postpartum patients.

One support person for patients with disabilities or impairments warranting assistance.

Two support people for critically ill patients who may be at end of life.

Goodbye visit from a military member being deployed (with military ID).

Visitors must be 14 and older and meet screening criteria, University Health said. Visitors are also required to wear a face mask at all times.

University Health also recommends all visitors be vaccinated.