Teachers, school faculty can get free car wash at Wash Tub

SAN ANTONIO – Teachers and school employees are about to head back to classrooms but while they might be wondering what this school year will look like, one thing they won’t have to worry about is a dirty car.

The Wash Tub is offering a free full-service car wash to all school teachers, faculty and staff members from July 31 through August 8.

A current, valid ID must be presented to redeem the free car wash.

The full-service car wash includes a complete interior vacuum, soft cloth wash, towel dry, air freshener, tire shine, complete wipe-down of dash and console and all windows cleaned inside and out. The normal cost of this service is $26.

The promotion will be available at all 25 Wash Tub locations.

