Some health clinics, COVID-19 testing sites in San Antonio have hours-long waiting list

SAN ANTONIO – As the demand for COVID-19 testing and health care increases across San Antonio due to the Delta variant and surge in cases, wait times are also rising.

Some clinics have both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing, curbside, drive-through and walk-in options available to patients.

However, other testing sites like the American Legion Curative Mobile Trailer and Harlandale Park Curative Kiosk don’t test asymptomatic patients, leaving them having to go elsewhere.

An appointment is required at some testing sites, but many are appointment optional and walk-in only.

Texas Med Clinic will begin processing COVID-19 tests. (KSAT)

Though there are still clinics across the city where appointments are not required, most Texas MedClinic locations have lengthy wait times for testing, ranging from almost three hours to more than eight hours.

The Texas MedClinic’s website lists clinic locations and wait times, updating periodically. The wait times range from 15 minutes to 200 minutes and higher.

According to the IH-10 Wurzbach Texas MedClinic location, there has been a heightened demand specifically for COVID-19 testing and due to the long wait times, online check-in is advised.

If patients prefer to check-in at the clinic, they should check the wait times on the Texas MedClinic website frequently.

A list of more available testing clinic locations can be found here.

