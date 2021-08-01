‘We are barely keeping our heads above water’: SA shelter in desperate need of fosters for kittens

SAN ANTONIO – One San Antonio animal shelter is in desperate need of fosters to help provide overnight care for several of its bottle-fed kittens.

San Antonio Animal Care Services took to social media Sunday, pleading for the public’s help in caring for some of its kittens, even if it’s just for a short time.

“We are barely keeping our heads above water given how heavy kitten season has been this year,” the shelter said in a statement. “We do not have overnight care for these babies and it’s something that they desperately need.”

San Antonio ACS houses kittens that are abandoned, sick or injured that need round-the-clock care. However, the shelter says its resources are limited and its staff is being stretched thin as more and more kittens continue to arrive.

“If you could only foster one or two—those safe kittens would give us a little breathing room to address the others coming,” the shelter said.

Has a kitten seen it’s shadow or something? Because kitten season is not over yet and it just keeps going and going!!... Posted by City of San Antonio Animal Care Services on Sunday, August 1, 2021

San Antonio ACS is also using an emergency vet clinic to help house the influx of kittens, but it’s only temporary.

Ad

The shelter said it helps with overnight care, but by the morning, the kittens end up returning to the shelter in addition to new rescues seeking care.

“It’s a never-ending cycle until we can find more suitable care,” the shelter said. “Each day starts with an overflow, so we need the community’s help.”

If you’re interested in lending a hand to San Antonio ACS to foster one of its kittens, simply fill out this form on its website.

More on KSAT: