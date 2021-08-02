Soiled ice machine, flies lead to low score at West Side food mart

Pik Nik Foods, located in the 1200 block of S. Gen. McMullen.

SAN ANTONIO – A food mart on the city’s West Side was ordered to go through a re-inspection in June after racking up a long list health code violations that included sewage back-ups and a soiled ice machine.

Pik Nik Foods, located in the 1200 block of S. Gen. McMullen, received a score of 77 after a health inspector also discovered flies under a sink and found raw meat being stored in a T-shirt bag.

The inside of the establishment’s ice machine had soil and a mold-like debris build up, city health records show.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Sizzling Wok, 10222 Huebner Rd., 100

Cafe Vida, 2711 Treble Creek, 99

Eddie’s Taco House, 402 W. Cevallos St., 99

Jack In The Box, 5311 Rigsby Ave., 99

Snowflake Donuts, 5802 Babcock Rd., 99

Hello Paradise, 520 E. Grayson St., 95

West Express, 803 West Ave., 94

Flying Saucer, 11255 Huebner Rd., 93

Piatti, 255 E. Basse, 93

Bun & Barrel, 1150 Austin Hwy., 92

New Wu’s Kitchen, 15179 Judson Rd., 91

La Revolucion, 4310 Blanco Rd., 90

San Antonio Coffee Hut, 1610 Fredericksburg Rd., 89

Jay’s Cafeteria, 5432 Old Hwy. 90 West, 88

Culebra Super Meat Market, 8230 Culebra Rd., 87

Jalisco Grill, 6560 Babcock Rd., 83

Big John’s Pizza, 7806 Callaghan Rd., 78

Fair Ave. Shell, 418 Fair Ave., 78

Wing Daddy’s Sauce House, 10730 Potranco Rd., 78

Pik Nik Foods, 1246 S. Gen. McMullen, 77

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

