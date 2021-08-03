San Antonio ISD educators to receive mental health first aid training

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly 900 San Antonio ISD educators will receive mental health first aid training on Tuesday in an effort to be proactive when it comes to students’ mental health.

In a collaboration with SAISD and The Center for Health Care Services Foundation, educators will receive training that equips them with the tools to spot signs of mental illness and effectively intervene.

“Just as CPR helps those without clinical training assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid prepares participants to interact with a person experiencing a mental health crisis,” Health Care Services Foundation said in a news release.

Teachers and staff members will learn a five-step action plan that teaches how to reach out to students and offer them support, Health Care Services says.

The following schools will host the Mental Health First Aid training:

G. W. Brackenridge High School, 400 Eagleland Dr, San Antonio, TX 78210 Burbank High School 1002 Edwards, San Antonio, TX 78204 Edison High School 701 Santa Monica, San Antonio, TX 78212 Jefferson High School 723 Donaldson Ave, San Antonio, TX 78201 Highland High School 3118 Elgin Ave, San Antonio, TX 78210 Lanier High School 1514 W César E Chávez Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78207 Sam Houston High School 4635 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78220 SAISD Central Office 514 W. Quincy St. San Antonio, Texas 78212 CAST Tech High School 637 N Main Ave, San Antonio, TX 78205 Young Women’s Leadership Academy 2123 W Huisache Ave, San Antonio, TX 78201 CAST Med High School 2601 Louis Bauer Dr, San Antonio, TX 78235

More than 2.5 million people have been certified in Mental Health First Aid training throughout the U.S, according to Health Care Services.

