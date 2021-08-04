Helotes resident wins $2.5 million in lottery scratch ticket game

HELOTES, Texas – There’s only one top prize left after a lucky Helotes resident claimed $2.5 million in the Instant Millionaire lottery scratch ticket game.

The Texas Lottery Commission said the ticket was purchased in San Antonio at the Potranco Food Mart, located at 10775 Potranco Road.

The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, claimed the ticket on July 30.

It’s the ninth of 10 top prizes worth $2.5 million in the Instant Millionaire lottery scratch ticket game.

Another top prize ticket for the game was sold in San Antonio in October 2017.

