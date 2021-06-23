San Antonio resident wins $1 million in lottery scratch game

Game No. 2304 in the Texas Lottery - Diamond White 7s.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio has another millionaire after a lucky lottery player hit it big on a scratch-off game.

Texas lottery officials said a San Antonio resident claimed a top prize worth $1 million in the scratch ticket game Diamond White 7s.

The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at AM Stop located at 602 Labor Street.

This is the first of four top prizes to be claimed in the Diamond White 7s game.

There are approximately 8,984,625 tickets in Diamond White 7s, however, the number of prizes available in a game may vary based on the number of tickets manufactured, testing, distribution, sales and number of prizes claimed, according to TexasLottery.com.

