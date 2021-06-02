San Antonio resident wins more than $1 million with Texas Two Step lottery ticket sold at H-E-B

SAN ANTONIO – Another San Antonio resident has hit it big in the Texas lottery after a string of residents recently winning jackpots in the area.

Most of the recent luck has been with lottery scratch-off tickets in San Antonio, but this winner claimed their jackpot with a quick pick ticket that matched all four white ball numbers drawn for the Texas Two Step - including the bonus ball.

The winning ticket prize is worth $1.025 million for the drawing which took place May 20.

According to lottery officials, the ticket was purchased at H-E-B Food Store #771, located at 14325 FM 195.

The winner elected to remain anonymous.

Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000 and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. and tickets must be purchase by 10:02 p.m.

