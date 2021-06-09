$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is on a lottery hot streak with several residents recently winning big on scratch-off lottery tickets, but now a Florida resident is cashing in on some of that lottery luck.

A quick pick ticket worth $1 million was purchased at a 7-Eleven Convenience Store, located at 7655 Jones Maltsberger Road, for the Mega Millions drawing on May 28.

The ticket matched all five white ball numbers for the drawing but fell short of matching the mega ball number.

A resident of Orlando, Florida, claimed the second-tier prize but elected to remain anonymous.

Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers.

