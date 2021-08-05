BCSO: Man arrested after woman thrown out of truck while it was moving

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says Jesus Moreno was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of taking a family’s truck and throwing a woman out of it as he was driving has been arrested.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Jesus Moreno was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the June 20 incident in South Bexar County.

The victim told deputies that Moreno took her husband’s 2017 Toyota Tacoma without her consent. He then returned it to her home in the 19000 block of Morin Road and told her to get in so she could drop him off at his home, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

While on the way to his home, deputies said Moreno told the woman that he picked her up so his mother could “beat her a**.”

The woman told Moreno to pull over so she could get out, but Moreno began assaulting her, the affidavit states. She told deputies that she opened the door slightly, and Moreno slowed the vehicle and began to push her out while it was still moving.

She was unable to hold on and she eventually fell out of the truck near the intersection of Loop 1604 and Trumbo Road, just west of Pleasanton Road.

Ad

She suffered road rash on her arms and was left on the side of the road, deputies said. Deputies were able to meet her at the scene.

Jail records show Moreno was booked early Thursday. He also faces charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and failure to identify. His bond was set at $42,000.

Read also: