Man accused of ramming into ex-girlfriend’s vehicle as she tried to avoid him, police say

Brian Roberto Contreras Perez, 20, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Bexar County Jail records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man was arrested after San Antonio police say he intentionally rammed his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle as she tried to avoid him.

Brian Roberto Contreras Perez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident on Friday, Bexar County Jail records show.

Investigators said the woman was running errands and noticed a vehicle following her. Thinking it was Perez, she drove into a parking lot and tried to turn around to go the opposite direction, police said.

When she tried to exit the parking lot, the driver of the other vehicle intentionally rammed their car into her vehicle’s passenger side, police said.

The woman told police that she looked into the other vehicle and saw Perez driving.

She called the police, who searched the area for the suspect but did not immediately locate him, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

Jail records show Perez was arrested Wednesday. His bond was set at $40,000.

Ad

Read also: