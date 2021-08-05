Partly Cloudy icon
BLUE ALERT: Corpus Christi police searching for 20-year-old man in connection with serious injury of officer, DPS says

Joshua Powell, 20, last seen on Weber Road in Corpus Christi on Wednesday

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for Joshua Powell, 20, in connection with the serious injury of a law enforcement officer, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Powell is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He has dreadlocks and tattoos on his left arm, DPS said.

Powell was last seen wearing a dark shirt and khaki pants in the 5900 block of Weber Road in Corpus Christi at 2:14 p.m. Wednesday, according to DPS.

Police are also searching for a green 1999 Buick Regal with Texas license plate CSC1880.

Law enforcement officers believe the vehicle is associated “with the serious injury of an officer, involving a serious risk or threat to the public and other law enforcement personnel,” DPS said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Corpus Christi police at 361-886-2802.

