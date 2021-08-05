BLUE ALERT: Corpus Christi police searching for 20-year-old man in connection with serious injury of officer, DPS says

Corpus Christi PD searching for Joshua Powell in connection with the injury of an officer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for Joshua Powell, 20, in connection with the serious injury of a law enforcement officer, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Powell is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He has dreadlocks and tattoos on his left arm, DPS said.

Powell was last seen wearing a dark shirt and khaki pants in the 5900 block of Weber Road in Corpus Christi at 2:14 p.m. Wednesday, according to DPS.

Police are also searching for a green 1999 Buick Regal with Texas license plate CSC1880.

Law enforcement officers believe the vehicle is associated “with the serious injury of an officer, involving a serious risk or threat to the public and other law enforcement personnel,” DPS said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Corpus Christi police at 361-886-2802.