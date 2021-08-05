Call from parent leads to discovery of teen sex abuse case in Castle Hills, police say

Jason Clauser, 38, is charged with sexual assault of a child.

SAN ANTONIO – Castle Hills police are continuing their investigation into what they say was a case of teenage sexual abuse.

They arrested Jason Clauser, 38, Thursday morning after finding out about the alleged crime the previous afternoon.

Police say they had received a call from a parent of two teenage runaways, alerting them to an apartment in the 1400 block of Jackson Keller.

“Apparently the parent had found out that her runaway children were at that location so we went to do a welfare check,” said Sgt. David Fawcett with Castle Hills P. D.

“What we determined once we were able to discover the children is that possibly some sexual activity had been going on.”

Fawcett said officers found the victims, a brother and sister who are both 16 years old, in a bedroom of the apartment.

It’s unclear how they ended up there with Clauser.

Police say Clauser did not live in the apartment but had been staying there.

When they found the victims, Fawcett said the teens were in a bad state.

“One victim was intoxicated possibly from a controlled substance and the other one was so traumatized that she didn’t want to talk about it,” he said.

Clauser was captured on camera as he was led to a waiting patrol car for his ride to the magistrate’s office.

He cussed at news crews when they asked about the alleged crime.

While he had nothing else to say about that, his criminal record says a lot.

It shows he has assorted prior arrests and convictions dating back at least ten years.

He was booked into jail Thursday on charges of sexual assault of a child.

Police say they plan to try to question the victims again to learn more about what happened to them.