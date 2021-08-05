Man accused of sexually assaulting runaways in Castle Hills apartment

Jason Clauser, 38, is accused of sexually assaulting runaways in a Castle Hills apartment.

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – Castle Hills police say they have rescued two teenage runaways from sexual abuse and arrested the man who they say was committing the crime.

They took Jason Clauser, 38, into custody after getting a call from the parents of the alleged victims Wednesday afternoon.

Clauser was booked into jail early Thursday morning on charges related to the sexual abuse of a child.

Police say the two victims are a brother and sister, both 16 years old.

They say the teens, who had run away from home, called their parents for help.

The parents then called police who conducted a welfare check at an apartment in the 1400 block of Jackson Keller Road.

Police say officers found the victims in a bedroom in a bad state.

“One victim was possibly intoxicated from a controlled substance and the other one was so traumatized that she really didn’t want to talk much. And that’s understandable,” said Sgt. David Fawcett with Castle Hills P. D.

Police were careful to not release too many details about the incident, including how the victims ended up with Clauser.

They say they hoped to talk to the teens more at a later time about what happened to them.

One officer told KSAT12 that Clauser is someone who the department has dealt with several times in the past.

The case is still under investigation.